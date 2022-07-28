Tre Mosley named to 2022 Wuerffel Trophy watch list

The preseason recognition continues for Michigan State football players on Thursday as redshirt junior wide receiver Tre Mosley was named to the 2022 preseason Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

The winner of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced in December and presented in February. The Wuerffel Trophy annually honors “college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.”

College football’s premier award for community service pic.twitter.com/i9AGYGsVCe — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 28, 2022

Mosley, a redshirt junior out of Pontiac, Michigan, is a two-year letterwinner for Michigan State with 63 career receptions for 817 yards and three touchdowns in 23 career games (13 starts). He ranked tied for third on the team last season with a career-high 35 receptions. Mosley was also tied for third with career highs in receiving yards (530) and touchdown catches (three). He also ranked ninth in the Big Ten in yards per reception (15.1).

Mosley has been an active volunteer at local schools in the East Lansing area, according to Michigan State, and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He also recently participated in the “Big Life Series” event sponsored by the Big Ten Conference, which sent student-athletes and coaches to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama for a first-hand educational opportunity at the historic center of the Civil Rights Movement.

The Wuerffel Trophy was created in 2005 as the first national award in college football honoring service to others modeled after national humanitarian and former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel. A winner of the 1996 Heisman Trophy, Wuerffel led the Florida Gators to the program’s first national title during that same season. The trophy itself is modeled after Wuerffel.

Mosley is one of 115 players named to the watch list. Individual schools have until Oct. 14 to formally nominate candidates for the award with semifinalists announced Nov. 1. Finalists will be announced Nov. 22 with the honoree announced Dec. 8 and the trophy award ceremony set for Feb. 24, 2023 in Walton Beach, Florida.

Only one Big Ten player has won the Wuerffel Trophy before: Joel Penton of Ohio State in 2006. The Western Michigan Broncos have seen two players earn the award, however, when Tim Hiller earned the honor in 2009 and Jon Wassink did so in 2019. WMU is the only school to have two players ear the trophy.

Jayden Reed named to 2022 Paul Hornung Award watch list

In addition to Mosley’s recognition earlier today, redshirt senior wide receiver/return specialist Jayden Reed was also added to the 2022 preseason Paul Hornung Award watch list. Reed adds the Hornung Award preseason watch list to a long list of preseason recognitions.

The most versatile player in college football: @JaydenReed5 pic.twitter.com/GhYzUz92Y6 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 28, 2022

In addition to the Hornung Award preseason watch list, Reed has been named to two other watch lists and has earned other preseason honors. He was named to the Maxwell Award watch list with quarterback Payton Thorne and to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Additionally, Reed was named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list this past Monday.

Reed earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards and scoring 13 total touchdowns.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse has been given out annually since January 2010 to the player deemed by the Louisville Sports Commission to be the most versatile player of the year at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The winner and his family will be honored in downtown Louisville at the Galt House Hotel in March of 2023.

Michigan State is yet to have a winner the Wuerffel Trophy or Paul Hornung Award.