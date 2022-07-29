Michigan State Football: Payton Thorne earns Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list nod

Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne continues to receive preseason praise as he has been named to several award watch lists ahead of the 2022 season. Most recently, Thorne has been named to the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

The guy to watch.@payton15thorne has been named to the @WalterCampFF Player of the Year Award preseason watchlist pic.twitter.com/6EGp0nx3ZH — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 29, 2022

The Walter Camp Player of the Year award — named after Walter Camp, a player, coach and sports writer in the late 1800s, known as the “Father of American Football” — is one of the most prestigious honors for college football players.

The winner is voted on by the 130 NCAA FBS head coaches and sports information directors, and will be announced on ESPN’s “College Football Awards” show in December.

The winner will be presented the trophy at the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s 55th annual national awards banquet in New Haven, Connecticut in early 2023.

Of course, the most recent Walter Camp Player of the Year was Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III after 2021 season. Walker was MSU’s first ever recipient of the award.

In 2021, Thorne threw for 3,233 yards and a program record 27 touchdown passes, as he helped guide the Spartans to a surprising 11-2 campaign. Thorne received All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades last season.

Additionally, Thorne has been named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list, presented annually to the top quarterback in college football, and the Maxwell Award watch list, given out each year to the “most outstanding player” in college football. Thorne was joined by his teammate, redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed, on the Maxwell Award watch list.

The names of all 52 players to make the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list can be viewed here.