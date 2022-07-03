Ranking each opponent on Michigan State football’s 2022 schedule

In roughly a month, fall camp starts for college football with “Week Zero” of the 2022 campaign set for Aug. 27 for opening games of the season. With that in mind, it’s time to look ahead to the schedule and break down the hierarchy of opponents the Michigan State Spartans will face this upcoming season.

Follow along with the series more easily here and let us know what you think of each opponent. Are you going to that game? Do you think it should be ranked higher or lower on my list, and why? Is that game a lock for a win, a toss-up or a miracle upset for the Spartans there for the taking? I hope you enjoy the series.

Michigan State’s full 2022 schedule:

Sept. 2 home vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Sept. 10 home vs. Akron Zips

Sept. 17 away at Washington Huskies

Sept. 24 home vs. Minnesota

Oct. 1 away at Maryland Terrapins

Oct. 8 home vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 15 home vs. Wisconsin Badgers (Homecoming)

Oct. 22 bye week

Oct. 30 away at Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 5 away at Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov. 12 home vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov. 19 home vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Nov. 26 away at Penn State Nittany Lions