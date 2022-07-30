The Only Colors is now on Instagram — follow us on our social media channels

The Only Colors has finally decided to get with the times in 2022 and join Instagram. For those of you who have an Instagram account, please give us a follow, @theonlycolorssbn.

With football season just around the corner, we plan to use the channel to bring you even more unique coverage of Michigan State athletics, with photos from our photographer, Marvin Hall, graphics made by some of our talented staff members, Instagram Stories and other fun content.

We will aim to bring exclusive content to the Instagram page. If you have any suggestions, please let us know in the comments section.

If you are like me, and don’t have a personal Instagram account, please be sure to follow us on Twitter and “like” us on Facebook, where we share all of our newest articles and any happenings regarding Michigan State athletics.

Of course, for those of you who prefer to stay off of social media, you will still find all of the latest MSU news and articles at theonlycolors.com.