Michigan State lands commitment from 2024 wide receiver Nick Marsh

Recruiting has been a point of emphasis for Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker from his first day on the job, and it appears that emphasis is on track to continue for 2024.

MSU landed its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, with wide receiver Nicholas “Megatron” Marsh announcing his decision via Twitter on Sunday.

Marsh, from River Rouge, Michigan, is ranked in the top-100 nationally by 247Sports, and is rated as the No. 14 wide receiver and the fourth-best prospect in the state of Michigan in 2024.

Marsh recently completed a visit to East Lansing, where he attended Spartan Dawg Con, a recruiting event involving the coaches as well as many former players.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound receiver holds additional scholarship offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State Wisconsin, Tennessee, Arkansas and many others.

Marsh’s commitment in the 2024 recruiting class for the Spartans marks the second consecutive year Michigan State has opened its class with an in-state four-star recruit, following tight end Brennan Parachek’s commitment to kickstart the 2023 class.

Marsh’s commitment gives the Spartans a dynamic in-state playmaker to get things rolling early for 2024.

Highlights: