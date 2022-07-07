Michigan State gets commitment from 2023 four-star edge rusher Bai Jobe

The Michigan State football program is staying hot on the recruiting trail, as the Spartans landed a commitment from 2023 four-star edge rusher/defensive end Bai Jobe on Thursday.

1st off Thank GOD, My Parents for allowing me To Come to America,To my Parents The Bonds for Leading, Teaching & guiding Me. Thanks To Coach Mac for Being The Best HS coach I could Ask for. S/O to Coop for Pushing Me



With That I’m COMMITTED @msu_Football @southside_2win pic.twitter.com/ruahsQaMFX — Bai Jobe (@22_bmj) July 7, 2022

The Brandon Jordan effect is in full force in East Lansing. Jordan, Michigan State’s pass-rush specialist coach, is listed as Jobe’s primary recruiter, while defensive line coach Marco Coleman, head coach Mel Tucker and others played a part in Jobe’s recruitment as well. Jordan also has a good relationship with Sean Cooper, Jobe’s sports performance trainer.

Jobe, who originally hails from Senegal, plays his high school ball at Community Christian School in Norman, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Jobe also plays basketball. He finished his junior season in 2021 with 56 tackles and 16.5 sacks.

Interestingly, Jobe did not play football until his freshman year of high school, so while he is considered a “raw” prospect, he is also thought of as one of the best speed rushers in the entire 2023 class, and has an extremely high ceiling.

He is ranked as the No. 9 edge rusher, No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma and No. 64 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Jobe now becomes the highest-rated commit in MSU’s class, as of press time, and the highest-rated commit that Tucker has landed so far during his tenure in East Lansing (0.9686 on 247Sports).

Jobe is listed as a four-star prospect and a top-150 player nationally in the 2023 class by 247Sports’ own rankings (No. 63), Rivals (No. 150), ESPN (No. 99) and On3 (No. 25).

Following his senior season, Jobe will play in the All-American Bowl in Texas in January.

On June 28, Jobe listed a top-three of Michigan State, Alabama and Oklahoma. In addition to those three schools, Jobe had scholarship offers from Michigan, Georgia, Arkansas, Baylor, Miami (FL.), Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Penn State, Indiana, Minnesota, Washington, Washington State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and several others.

I’m thankful For Everyone that have offered me the chance to live my Dream. Recruiting allows for many Relationships & it isn’t Easy. Here are My Final 3 Schools. @247Sports pic.twitter.com/WCDUmZrbad — Bj (@22_bmj) June 28, 2022

Michigan State originally offered Jobe in March. He took an official visit to MSU’s campus on June 17.

Jobe joins Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class as the 11th commitment. He is the second defensive lineman in the group, joining fellow four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe.

Additionally, the class includes four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, three-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III.

Highlights (Jobe even returns a kickoff for a touchdown):