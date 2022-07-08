2023 four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger commits to Michigan State

DELLY DELLY, WE’VE GOT ANOTHER FOUR-STAR FOR THE 2023 CLASS.

Cole Dellinger — an interior offensive lineman out of Clarkston, Michigan — pledged his commitment to Michigan State on Friday to make it an eighth four-star prospect for the Spartans’ 2023 recruiting class.

In the end, Dellinger made his pick for Michigan State over other finalists LSU and Purdue. He had additional scholarship offers from Michigan, Arizona State, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Marshall. His older brother, Garrett Dellinger, is entering his sophomore season at LSU.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 330 player in the nation, the No. 16 interior offensive linemen and the No. 5-ranked overall player in the state of Michigan in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Dellinger’s commitment makes it three interior offensive linemen for this stacked class, joining four-star Clay Wedin (Florida) and three-star Jonathan Slack (Michigan). As a whole, MSU’s 2023 class sits at 12 players and still has strong offensive lineman targets out there in Samson Okunlola, Chase Bisontis, Payton Kirkland, Miles McVay, Shamurad Umarov and Joe Crocker.

Dellinger is the second commitment the Spartans have landed this week, as four-star defensive end Bai Jobe committed to MSU on Thursday.

In addition to Dellinger, Jobe, Wedin and Slack, Michigan State’s 2023 class includes, four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, three-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III.