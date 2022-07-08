2022 NHL Draft: Michigan State’s David Gucciardi and Jack Sparkes selected in late rounds

Earlier this week, we here at The Only Colors mentioned that two of Michigan State’s defensemen, David Gucciardi and incoming 2023-2024 player Jack Sparkes, could be selected in this year’s NHL first-year entry draft. Well, both players’ NHL dreams are now even closer to becoming a reality.

Sparkes was taken at pick No. 180 overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round. Gucciardi was selected by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round at No. 213 overall.

Hey @Capitals fans - want a peek at your newest draftee? Meet Spartan David Gucciardi.#GoGreen #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/HXWIAkzAcd — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) July 8, 2022

In his last season as a freshman for Michigan State, Gucciardi tallied five goals and six assists. His obvious skills include the ability to move the puck up the ice and create scoring chances for the offense. He still has a lot to improve on as a player, however.

With the 213th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select David Gucciardi!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/cvv40nqpz9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Sparkes has one huge asset: his size. He stands at a towering 6-foot-8 and 213 pounds. His wingspan was the third-longest at this year’s NHL Draft Combine. The defenseman spent last season with the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. In his 37 games for the Buzzers, he collected five goals and seven assists. However, as mentioned, he won’t join Michigan State until his freshman season in 2023-2024.

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman said this about Sparkes:

“Sparkes’ athletic tool kit is very appealing. He’s a 6-foot-8 defenseman who is quite mobile for his frame. He’s not a blazer but when you see him come up the ice you can easily envision that tool kit in the NHL. Sparkes uses his body, has a big slap shot and has flashes of puck skills, making him a highly appealing pro prospect for several reasons. His offensive game is a long ways away though, showing little poise or puck-moving ability. He will be a three-to-four year guy in college, but if he hits, he could be a player.”

Meanwhile, Gucciardi is the fourth member of MSU’s current roster to be drafted into the NHL. All four drafted players are defensemen. Returning fifth-year seniors Cole Krygier and Christian Krygier, incoming freshman Viktor Hurtig and now Gucciardi are all NHL prospects assigned to teams.

Gucciardi is expected to step up this season and play a vital role for the Spartans, who return to the ice in 2022 with a new head coach and renovated arena.