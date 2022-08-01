2023 four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil commits to Michigan State

Head coach Mel Tucker and his staff continue to add talent to Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class, as top-200 prospect and four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil verbally committed to the Spartans on Monday.

Ramil currently plays for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama — the back-to-back-to-back Alabama 7A state champions. He is listed at 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, and projects as a left tackle for the Spartans — a spot MSU desperately needed to fill for its 2023 class.

Ramil currently ranks as the No. 21 offensive tackle, No. 15 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 197 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

In addition to Michigan State, Ramil had scholarship offers from Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Penn State, Indiana, Nebraska, Florida State, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Colorado, Mississippi, Mississippi State and many others.

With Ramil, Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting group now totals 13 commits thus far, including 10 four-star prospects. Ramil is the fourth offensive lineman in the group, joining four-star Clay Wedin, four-star Cole Dellinger and three-star Johnathan Slack.

In addition to Ramil, Wedin, Dellinger and Slack, the Spartans’ 2023 class as of press time also includes four-star defensive end Bai Jobe, four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III.

Additionally, Michigan State recently added its first 2024 commit, as four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh verbally pledged to the Spartans on Sunday. Meanwhile, the MSU men’s basketball team also received good news over the weekend, as five-star power forward Xavier Booker committed to Tom Izzo’s program.

Ramil’s Highlights: