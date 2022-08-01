Michigan State men's basketball hires Jon Borovich as director of recruiting operations

The Michigan State men's basketball program has a new director of recruiting operations, as head coach Tom Izzo has named Jon Borovich to the position.

“I’m very excited to welcome Jon back to Michigan State," Izzo said in a statement. "Jon got his start here as a graduate assistant and it’s great to have him back as a member of our full-time staff. He’s had the opportunity to work at several different schools under some coaches I have great respect for in Greg Kampe, Brian Gregory, Mark Montgomery and most recently Chris Collins, and returns to us with a great pedigree in college basketball. Jon is a hard worker with great energy who will be a great impact for our program.”

Borovich most recently spent three seasons with the Northwestern Wildcats, serving as an assistant coach under Chris Collins.

Before Northwestern, Borovich spent eight seasons on Northern Illinois' coaching staff from the 2011-2012 season through the 2018-2019 season. Borovich was promoted to associate head coach for the Huskies in August of 2015 and spent four seasons in that role. While at NIU, Borovich worked under then head coach Mark Montgomery, who is of course currently one of Izzo's assistant coaches at Michigan State.

He also had stints as an assistant coach at Dayton (2007-2011) and at Oakland (2005-2007). Prior to becoming an assistant coach, Borovich spent two seasons at Dayton as the director of basketball operations (2003-2005).

Borovich actually got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Izzo from 2001 through 2003. While working at MSU as a grad assistant, Borovich helped with video analysis while completing his master’s degree in athletics administration.

A Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native, Borovich played college basketball at Central Michigan from 1997 until 2001, while Montgomery was on the staff as an assistant coach for the Chippewas.