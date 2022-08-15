 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State opens at No. 15 in preseason AP Poll

The Spartans enter the season ranked in both the AP and Coaches polls.

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
The Michigan State Spartans officially enter the season ranked in both the the preseason Associated Press Poll and the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released on Monday with the Spartans checking in at No. 15, while the Coaches Poll was released last week and ranked MSU one spot higher at No. 14.

AP Poll

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason poll, with five others receiving votes. Three opponents for the Spartans this fall are currently ranked in the AP Poll along with two other teams receiving votes. The SEC leads the way with six teams ranked in the top-25 of the preseason poll while the ACC is just ahead of the Big Ten with five teams. The Big 12 and Pac-12 bring up the rear of the Power Five, with three teams each.

Big Ten teams are in bold.

Full AP Results:

  1. Alabama (54 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (6 first-place votes)
  3. Georgia (3 first-place votes)
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Others Receiving Votes:

Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

