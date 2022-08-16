Michigan State hockey nets commitments from Christian Humphreys and Isaac Gordon

The Michigan State ice hockey team landed the commitments of 16-year-old center Christian Humphreys and 18-year-old forward Isaac Gordon on Monday.

Proud to announce my commitment to Michigan State University! Huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches and teammates for being a part of this journey. #gogreen pic.twitter.com/6LifJFv3uR — Christian Humphreys (@Humphreys_24) August 16, 2022

Humphreys is a top prospect in the 2024-2025 recruiting class from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For Bishop Kearney’s 16-under team last season, Humphreys had 36 goals and 70 assists in 54 games played. He will play for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s under-17 team this coming season.

Humphreys is a top-of-the-line offensive player who brings an impressive shot and elite puck-handling to his game. Of the commits that Michigan State has landed under new head coach Adam Nightingale, Humphreys appears to top the list.

Meanwhile, Gordon also committed to Michigan State this morning.

Gordon is a year ahead of Humphreys and can join MSU next season for the 2023-2024 campaign. He’s 18 and Canadian-born, a native of Landmark, Manitoba. For his under-18 squad last season, Gordon scored 80 total points, including the playoffs. He scored 48 goals and had 32 assists in 47 games.

Humphreys and Gordon are the fourth and fifth commitments that Nightingale has made this month. On Aug. 6, Misha Danylov announced his commitment to Michigan State, while both Austin Baker and Lucas Van Vliet announced commitments on Aug. 2.

The Spartans open the season against Bowling Green on Oct. 7 at a newly-renovated Munn Ice Arena.