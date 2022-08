On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-19) Tom Izzo is back at Michigan State. He was never gone, but he also is back.

(19-38) AP Poll Comes out and please help us find the DISRESPEKT

COMMERCIAL WE THINK

(39-FIN) Position Previews: secondary and specialists. It can’t get any worse! Right? Please?