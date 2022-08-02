2023 four-star shooting guard/small forward Gehrig Normand commits to Michigan State basketball

Fresh off an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend, it’s clear Gehrig Normand was impressed with what he saw.

The 6-foot-6, 175-pound four-star shooting guard/small forward out of Texas (Birdville High School) pledged his commitment to Michigan State today, picking the Spartans over suitors like Wisconsin, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and many others.

Normand, who announced his decision via Instagram Live, is listed as the No. 17 small forward, the No. 5 player in the state of Texas and the No. 89 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Now with Normand in the fold, the Spartans are building a monster 2023 class with five-star big man Xavier Booker and four-star point guard Jeremy Fears in the mix. Per 247Sports, the Spartans currently sit with the No. 4-ranked class nationally and the top-rated class in the Big Ten.

Normand’s Game

It would be a lazy comparison to say Gehrig resembles another 6-foot-6 kid that came out of Texas in Matt McQuaid. But, oh well, that’s exactly what we are going to do because it’s pretty spot-on.

Normand is heralded for his shooting ability and also boasts nice athleticism that makes him a creative finisher at the rim. He could play at either shooting guard (“2”) or small forward (“3”) on the floor for MSU. He plays with an edge that will put him squarely in “Spartan Dawg” status and will be a thorn in opposing fan bases’ sides for years to come.