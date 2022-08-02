Jacob Slade named to Lombardi Award preseason list

Michigan State redshirt senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade was named to the preseason watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award on Monday. The Lombardi Award is an annual award for college football’s offensive of defensive lineman who best exemplifies the performance, ability, character, and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Add it to the list ✍️ pic.twitter.com/VYTu86yiSL — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 2, 2022

Slade had a career high in tackles in the 2021 season, posting 40 total, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also notched 40 quarterback pressures (most of Big Ten defensive tackles and 10th most in FBS), and 33 quarterback hurries (most of Big Ten DTs and No. 3 in FBS). Slade also was named to the AP All-Bowl Team after the win over No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, earned first-team All-Big Ten honors per Pro Football Focus and third-team All-Big Ten recognition from the media.

Slade has already been named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list. That award is given to the best interior lineman (offensive or defensive) in college football each year.

In addition to being a NCAA FBS football player, the winner of the Rotary Lombardi Award must meet the following qualifications, per the award’s website:

Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.

Be eligible to participate in the current season.

Percy Snow (1989) is the only Spartan to win the Lombardi Award in Michigan State history.

Xavier Henderson named to Bednarik preseason list

The preseason watch list nods continued for graduate safety Xavier Henderson as well yesterday. Henderson was named to the Bednarik preseason watch list.

Henderson is the leading returner among Spartans in active tackles with 235, placing him No. 43 in MSU history. He was named third-team All-Big Ten by media last year while tying the team lead in tackles with a career-high 96.

The Bednarik watch list marks the fourth this preseason for Henderson who has already been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list (top defensive back in the nation) and to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation’s best defensive player). He was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy back in May (he defensive player who shows the greatest excellence both on and off the field).

The Bednarik Award is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. It has been awarded annually since 1994 to the player who is deemed the “Defensive Player of the Year.”