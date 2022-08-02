Michigan State hockey nets two top prospects from USA Development Team

The Michigan State hockey program has already started off the week strong, as its received commitments from two prospects, left wingers Austin Baker and Lucas Van Vliet.

Both prospects will join the Team USA National Development Team for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Although the 16-year-olds have not yet played for Team USA, or head coach Adam Nightingale while he was there, both were quick to commit. The two prospects did play together for their under-15 team, however.

Baker has been described as one of the top U.S.-born prospects eligible for the 2022 OHL Draft. He was taken in the eighth round, No. 156 overall, by the Owen Sound Attack. He had 11 points in 12 games for the Little Caesars under-15 team last season.

Van Vliet was taken in round 15 by Sarnia Sting. He had nine points in 12 games for the Little Caesars under-15 team in 2021-2022.

Both Baker and Van Vliet will either join the team for the 2023-24 season or in 2024-25.

Michigan State hockey opens the 2022-2o23 season on Oct. 7 with a home game at a newly-renovated Munn Ice Arena against Bowling Green.