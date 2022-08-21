2022 College Football Math-Based Previews

In this series, The Only Colors’ self-appointed Chief Data Scientist leads us on a math-based journey through the 2022 college football season. The series starts with some background as well as a thorough analysis of the 2022 Michigan State Spartans’ schedule. The series then continues to analyze the rest of the Big Ten, the rest of the Power Five and the Group of Five. Finally, we wrap up the series with some postseason predictions for bowl games and the year’s first taste of Bad Betting Advice.