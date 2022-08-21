2022 College Football Math-Based Previews

In this series, The Only Colors’ self-appointed Chief Data Scientist leads us on a math-based journey through the 2022 college football season. The series starts with some background as well as a thorough analysis of the 2022 Michigan State Spartans’ schedule. The series then continues to analyze the rest of the Big Ten, the rest of the Power Five and the Group of Five. Finally, we wrap up the series with some postseason predictions for bowl games and the year’s first taste of Bad Betting Advice.
Aug 8, 2022, 7:00am CDT
August 21
2022 College Football Math-Based Preview: The Group of Five
While the Power Five conferences draw most of the attention in the summer, there is still a lot of exciting action in those other five conferences. Let’s apply some #math and make some predictions as to the races in the AAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt, C-USA, and the MAC.
August 17
2022 College Football Math-Based Preview: The Power Five
How are the conference races shaping up in the SEC, Big 12, ACC and Pac-12? Which dark horse candidate is most likely to break through? We break out the slide rule and give you the results.
August 15
2022 College Football Math-Based Preview: Big Ten
The preseason magazines suggest that Ohio State and Wisconsin will meet for the Big Ten Championship in early December. But, the #math paints a slightly different story.
August 8
2022 College Football Math-Based Preview: Michigan State
Based on the data from all the preseason rankings, how many wins will the Spartans earn in 2022? How will the season play out and what are the odds that Michigan State adds to the trophy case? We crunched the numbers, so you don’t have to.