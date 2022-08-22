Michigan State lands 2023 four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson

Mel Tucker and his staff continue to find success on the recruiting trail, as four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson announced his commitment to Michigan State on Monday.

Thompson is the 11th four-star prospect to commit to the Spartans in the 2023 class, and becomes the 14th recruit to give a verbal commit to Michigan State overall. According to the 247 çomposite rankings, Thompson ranks as the No. 197 overall player, No. 30 defensive lineman and No. 3 prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2023 class.

He chose Michigan State over scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, USC, Kentucky and many others. Thompson plays high school ball at Detroit Cass Tech and is listed at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds.

The highly-touted prospect visited the Spartans on multiple occasions and his former high school coach, Thomas Wilcher, is part of the MSU football support staff as the program’s director of community and high school relations.

Thompson joins Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe as defensive line commits for the Green and White.

In addition, MSU’s 2023 class includes four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin, four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III and three-star Johnathan Slack ,

247Sports’ Chris Singletary scouted Thompson back in March, noting:

Measuring in at 6-foot-2.5 and weighing 244-pounds he has a lot of room to add mass as he matures and develops in the weight room. The build and frame he has is one that has good muscle definition with no bad weight on him. His broad shoulder along with good length with a 78-inch wing further validate the ability to add weight. Another sign of his growth potential is the size 16 shoe that he sports. Thompson is a fluid moving player that can play in either an even or odd front defensive scheme. He can line up either in the 7-tech, 5-tech or 4I and be comfortable and capable in all of these alignments. Does a nice job using his hands and length versus the run game and in pass rush. He is able to disengage blockers to get off the block and make plays. For a long angular player he plays with good pad level the majority of time causing the offense from having a big target to try and strike when blocking him. Can anchor down and hold the point in the run game, where you see he is very disciplined When he is rushing the passer he utilizes an up and move as well as the speed to power technique as his go to moves. He is adept at angling and stunting on the move to gain ground and get into the backfield. Flashes a good motor and good football instincts as he does a nice job with read and recognition on different blocking schemes. The upside for this guy is very good as he continues to grow. He will need to work to maintain his athleticism and flexibility. The mold that he will give colleges to build on is promising as his best football is ahead of him. Being a power-5 starter with further advancement is not out of the question.

Michigan State’s 2023 class currently ranks inside the nation’s top-25, according to 247Sports.

Highlights: