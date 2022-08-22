Michigan State Hockey’s 2022-2023 schedule released

The Michigan State Spartans hockey team has released its full 2022-2023 season schedule, including the full Big Ten slate. MSU returns to the ice at Munn Arena in just 46 days from now for its first season under the leadership of new head coach Adam Nightingale.

Michigan State previously released the full non-conference schedule in mid-June, but today has released the complete 24-game Big Ten slate. The Spartans open the season versus Bowling Green Oct. 7-8 before hosting UMass-Lowell and Long Island in back-to-back weeks as a warm up for early Big Ten action.

MSU will then begin conference play for a series at Notre Dame Oct. 28-29 and host Wisconsin (Nov. 4-5) and Ohio State (Nov. 10-11). Road series at Penn State (Nov. 18-19) and at Miami (Nov. 25-26) follow that.

The Spartans return to Munn to take on the Golden Gophers (Dec. 2-3). Michigan comes to town Dec. 9 and a trip to Ann Arbor follows to finish the series Dec. 10. After that follows a break for finals before Michigan State takes on Ferris State and either Michigan Tech or Western Michigan in the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids this year (Dec. 27-28).

The new year will begin on the road for MSU with a series at Ohio State (Jan. 6-7). Penn State follows that with a visit to East Lansing (Jan. 13-14) and a road series against Minnesota (Jan. 27-28).

February will see Notre Dame at Munn (Feb. 3-4) and Michigan (Feb. 10). The final three games of the year will be on the road, though. First will be the final game in the series against the Wolverines in the annual Duel in the D at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit (Feb. 11) before a road trip to Wisconsin (Feb. 17-18).

