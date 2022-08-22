 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan State Hockey’s 2022-2023 schedule released

The conference schedule is out for MSU Hockey this season

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
COLLEGE HOCKEY: JAN 14 Michigan State at Wisconsin Photo by Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan State Spartans hockey team has released its full 2022-2023 season schedule, including the full Big Ten slate. MSU returns to the ice at Munn Arena in just 46 days from now for its first season under the leadership of new head coach Adam Nightingale.

Michigan State previously released the full non-conference schedule in mid-June, but today has released the complete 24-game Big Ten slate. The Spartans open the season versus Bowling Green Oct. 7-8 before hosting UMass-Lowell and Long Island in back-to-back weeks as a warm up for early Big Ten action.

MSU will then begin conference play for a series at Notre Dame Oct. 28-29 and host Wisconsin (Nov. 4-5) and Ohio State (Nov. 10-11). Road series at Penn State (Nov. 18-19) and at Miami (Nov. 25-26) follow that.

The Spartans return to Munn to take on the Golden Gophers (Dec. 2-3). Michigan comes to town Dec. 9 and a trip to Ann Arbor follows to finish the series Dec. 10. After that follows a break for finals before Michigan State takes on Ferris State and either Michigan Tech or Western Michigan in the Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids this year (Dec. 27-28).

The new year will begin on the road for MSU with a series at Ohio State (Jan. 6-7). Penn State follows that with a visit to East Lansing (Jan. 13-14) and a road series against Minnesota (Jan. 27-28).

February will see Notre Dame at Munn (Feb. 3-4) and Michigan (Feb. 10). The final three games of the year will be on the road, though. First will be the final game in the series against the Wolverines in the annual Duel in the D at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit (Feb. 11) before a road trip to Wisconsin (Feb. 17-18).

Fans can find the full schedule below.

MSU Hockey 2022-2023 Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location TV Radio Tournament
October 1, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Home US National Team Development Program (Exhibition) East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena
October 7, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Bowling Green East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena B1G+ Spartan Media Network
October 8, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Away Bowling Green Bowling Green, OH Spartan Media Network
October 13, 2022 (Thursday) TBA Home UMass- Lowell East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena B1G+ Spartan Media Network
October 14, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home UMass- Lowell East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena B1G+ Spartan Media Network
October 21, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Long Island University East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena B1G+ Spartan Media Network
October 22, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Home Long Island University East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena B1G+ Spartan Media Network
October 28, 2022 (Friday) TBA Away University of Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. Spartan Media Network
October 29, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Away Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. Spartan Media Network
November 4, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Wisconsin East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
November 5, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Home Wisconsin East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
November 10, 2022 (Thursday) TBA Home Ohio State East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
November 11, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Ohio State East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
November 18, 2022 (Friday) TBA Away Penn State University Park, PA Spartan Media Network
November 19, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Away Penn State University Park, PA Spartan Media Network
November 25, 2022 (Friday) TBA Away Miami (OH) Oxford, OH Spartan Media Network
November 26, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Away Miami (OH) Oxford, OH Spartan Media Network
December 2, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Minnesota East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
December 3, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Home Minnesota East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
December 9, 2022 (Friday) TBA Home Michigan East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
December 10, 2022 (Saturday) TBA Away Michigan Ann Arbor, MI Spartan Media Network
December 27, 2022 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM Home Ferris State East Lansing, MI / Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids Spartan Media Network Great Lakes Invitational
December 28, 2022 (Wednesday) 3:30/7 pm Home Michigan Tech /Western Michigan East Lansing, MI / Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids Spartan Media Network Great Lakes Invitational
January 6, 2023 (Friday) TBA Away Ohio State Columbus, OH Spartan Media Network
January 7, 2023 (Saturday) TBA Away Ohio State Columbus, OH Spartan Media Network
January 13, 2023 (Friday) TBA Home Penn State East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
January 14, 2023 (Saturday) TBA Home Penn State East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
January 27, 2023 (Friday) TBA Away Minnesota Minneapolis, MN Spartan Media Network
January 28, 2023 (Saturday) TBA Away Minnesota Minneapolis, MN Spartan Media Network
February 3, 2023 (Friday) TBA Home Notre Dame East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
February 5, 2023 (Sunday) TBA Home Notre Dame East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
February 10, 2023 (Friday) TBA Home Michigan East Lansing, MI / Munn Ice Arena Spartan Media Network
February 11, 2023 (Saturday) TBA Neutral Michigan Detroit, Mich. / Little Caesars Arena Spartan Media Network
February 17, 2023 (Friday) TBA Away Wisconsin Madison, WI Spartan Media Network
February 18, 2023 (Saturday) TBA Away Wisconsin Madison, WI Spartan Media Network

