 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan State Football adds grad transfer kicker Ben Patton, multiple Spartans swap positions

By Colin Jankowski
/ new
Syndication: Lansing State Journal Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan State Spartans added a new kicker to the roster on Monday afternoon. Graduate transfer Ben Patton joins MSU after transferring from Auburn. Patton joins the team as a walk-on and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He is originally from Rochester, Michigan, and attended Adams High School.

Patton was the backup kicker last season for the Tigers, but became the starter after Anders Carlson was sidelined with an injury. Patton went 5-of-6 on field goal attempts for the Tigers with a long of 49 yards. He was 6-of-6 on extra points last season as well.

In other news from today, Mel Tucker confirmed a few Spartans have switched positions during fall camp. Former quarterback Hamp Fay has moved to safety, and former running back Davion Primm has moved to cornerback. Additionally, Dillon Tatum, who originally was listed as a safety, is now a cornerback as well.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson spoke about Hamp Fay’s switch to the position on Monday, and pointed out his experience at quarterback has given him an understanding of coverages already.

Mel Tucker also said the switch for Fay happened in just the last few practices, but he’s worked on special teams during all of fall camp.

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...