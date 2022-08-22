Michigan State Football adds grad transfer kicker Ben Patton, multiple Spartans swap positions

The Michigan State Spartans added a new kicker to the roster on Monday afternoon. Graduate transfer Ben Patton joins MSU after transferring from Auburn. Patton joins the team as a walk-on and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He is originally from Rochester, Michigan, and attended Adams High School.

Michigan State announces the addition of Auburn graduate transfer kicker Ben Patton. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) August 22, 2022

Patton was the backup kicker last season for the Tigers, but became the starter after Anders Carlson was sidelined with an injury. Patton went 5-of-6 on field goal attempts for the Tigers with a long of 49 yards. He was 6-of-6 on extra points last season as well.

Ben Patton hits a go-ahead, 49-yard field goal in the Iron Bowl. Wow. pic.twitter.com/K0Ni8A7ckv — Zak (@CaramelPhd) November 28, 2021

In other news from today, Mel Tucker confirmed a few Spartans have switched positions during fall camp. Former quarterback Hamp Fay has moved to safety, and former running back Davion Primm has moved to cornerback. Additionally, Dillon Tatum, who originally was listed as a safety, is now a cornerback as well.

Tucker says they're working QB Hamp Fay at safety. — Matt Wenzel (@mwenzel2) August 22, 2022

Senior safety Xavier Henderson spoke about Hamp Fay’s switch to the position on Monday, and pointed out his experience at quarterback has given him an understanding of coverages already.

Xavier Henderson points out Hamp Fay’s intelligence in the secondary, said he already understood the coverages from playing QB on offense. — Dalton Shetler (@DaltonShetler) August 22, 2022

Mel Tucker also said the switch for Fay happened in just the last few practices, but he’s worked on special teams during all of fall camp.