The Michigan State Spartans’ women’s basketball team has released its full non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season. The Spartans play 11 non-conference opponents with eight of them visiting the Breslin Center.

Michigan State will open the season on Nov. 7 against Delaware State in East Lansing and host Purdue Fort Wayne Nov. 10. Western Michigan (Nov. 13), Oakland (Nov. 15), and Florida A&M (Nov. 17) will also visit the Breslin Center for five straight matchups to open the season.

The first road game of the season will see the Spartans head up US-127 to Mount Pleasant Nov. 19 to take on Central Michigan. That matchup kicks off three straight road-matchups.

As previously announced Michigan State faces Iowa State in the Phil Knight Invitational (PK85) in Portland, Oregon. Additionally, the Spartans will face either North Carolina or Oregon in the second matchup of the PK85. Also previously released is that Georgia Tech will visit the Breslin Center Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Finishing out the non-conference schedule in December will see visits from Detroit Mercy (Dec. 18) and Prairie View A&M (Dec. 20).

The Big Ten portion of the schedule is still awaiting release, but opponents were previously announced by the league back in mid-June. There are as follows:

Home Only – Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers

– Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Away Only – Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State

– Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Home and Away – Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

The Spartans completed the 2021-2022 season with a 15-15 overall record and went 8-9 in conference play. While All-American Nia Clouden has departed for the WNBA, MSU welcomes back two starters in the All-B1G freshmen duo DeeDee Hagemann and Matilda Ekh.

You can find the full season’s non-conference schedule below: