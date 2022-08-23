2023 four-star wide receiver/athlete Demitrius Bell decommits from Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans 2023 recruiting class lost a commit tonight. Four-star wide receiver/athlete Demitrius Bell informed recruiting service On3 he is decommitting from MSU.

The 6’1 175 WR from Nashville, TN had been committed to the Spartans since early June.



Bell hails from Nashville, Tennessee where he plays for McGavock High School. Earlier this year he saw his stock rise in both the 247Sports Composite and Rivals, as he was increased in rankings to a four-star prospect by both services.

Bell was expected to play wide receiver for the Spartans and hence was primarily recruited by Courtney Hawkins, Michigan State’s wide receivers coach. The Spartans originally offered Bell on April 4, hosting him for his first trip out to East Lansing on April 24 before returning to campus back in June. Following his visit earlier this summer, he announced a verbal commitment to MSU.

In addition to Michigan State, Bell had scholarship offers from Michigan, Penn State, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Boston College, and a number of other schools.

MSU’s 2023 class still includes four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson, four-star offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin, four-star offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson, and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III, and three-star offensive lineman Johnathan Slack,