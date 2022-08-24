Three Michigan State Spartans women’s golfers will be representing the Spartans and their home countries in the World Amateur Team Championships in women’s golf. The event tees off Wednesday, Aug. 24 and ends on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The tournament will take place in Paris, France at Le Golf National. The course hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup and will also host the golf events for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Senior Valery Plata will be taking the course for Colombia. She will be in a group with teams from Denmark and the Republic of Ireland. Plata is coming off of an appearance in the AIG Women’s Open where she finished with a score of seven over par. She was a first team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.

Senior Nina Rissi’s hometown is in Spain, but she will represent Brazil at the championships. Rissi and her teammates will be in a group consisting of teams from Morocco and Ukraine. Her best individual tournament finish was at the Kent State Dual in 2021 when she finished in 13th place.

Junior Valentina Rossi will represent her home nation of Argentina. She will be in a group with Finland and Iceland. Last summer, Rossi advanced to the semifinal round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

The live leaderboard and tee times for the World Amateur Team Championships can be found here.