Michigan State men’s ice hockey gains commit from defenseman Austin Oravetz

The Michigan State Spartans are staying hot on the recruiting trail with yet another commitment, this time from ‘23 prospect, Austin Oravetz.

Honored to announce my commitment to play division 1 college hockey at Michigan State University. Thank to everyone who has helped along the way and special thanks to my family. pic.twitter.com/92ixcrj6Qy — austin oravetz (@oravetza2403) August 23, 2022

Oravetz, originally hailing from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, will play in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers before heading to East Lansing in 2023-24. He most recently played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints, scoring 21 total points, including two goals and 19 assists.

Before playing at Dubuque, Oravetz played for the Pittsburgh Jr. Penguins 18-and-16-under teams, where he was an assistant captain for two seasons. On June 10, Oravetz was named to the USHL All-Academic team.

At his informal press “meet and greet” on Tuesday (Aug. 23), Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale mentioned that the program is looking for players who are not only outstanding at hockey, but are exceptional off the ice as well. Oravetz seems to fit that profile very well.

Oravetz is the fifth prospect to commit to Michigan State in the month of August. Austin Baker and Lucas Van Vliet committed to the program earlier this month, as did Ukrainian forward Misha Danylov and Isaac Gordon. The most notable of them, however, might be forward Christian Humphreys. The 16-year-old won’t get to campus until 2024-25, but he’s highly skilled and has a powerful shot.

MSU opens the 2022-23 season with an Oct. 1 pre-season matchup against the Team USA National Development Program before the official home opener against Bowling Green on Oct. 8. Fans can view the full schedule here.