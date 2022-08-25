Michigan State’s Payton Thorne named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne has been named to every preseason quarterback award watch list imaginable, with another such honor coming in just before the start of the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Thorne was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award, presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, is given to the season’s top upperclassman quarterback. A total of 76 signal-callers were selected to the watch list.

The Golden Arm Award recipient is chosen not only for contributions on the field but for the strength of their character and integrity, according to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation President John Unitas Jr.

“The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities,” said Unitas.

Thorne has been no stranger to preseason quarterback award watch lists, as he has also been named to the Manning Award watch list, Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list, Davey O’Brien Award watch list, presented annually to the top quarterback in college football, and the Maxwell Award watch list, given out each year to the “most outstanding player” in college football.

The redshirt junior will lead the Spartans in their home opener against the Western Michigan Broncos, kicking off on Sept. 2.