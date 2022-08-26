How to watch college football Week 0 matchups

Tomorrow marks the official start of the 2022 college football season with 11 Division I matchups, including one Big Ten Conference clash and another non-conference game by a another Big Ten squad. Kickoff for the first college football games of the 2022 season is just over 24 hours away!

Be sure to check in with The Only Colors tomorrow as we will have a trial open thread for Week 0 games for everyone to get a feel for the new commenting system on a game thread. Please join in so we can get used to the new platform ahead of the Michigan State matchup against Western Michigan next Friday night.

Nebraska (@HuskerFBNation) & Northwestern (@NUFBFamily) are set to open the 127th season of #B1GFootball this weekend in Dublin



Unlike last season, a Big Ten matchup is not the official start of the 2022 season this year. That honor instead goes to Austin Peay at Western Kentucky. However, that does mean that Nebraska fans can rejoice at the fact the Huskers will not likely repeat the honor of posting the first scoring play of the year in the same embarrassing fashion as what happened in 2021 between UNL and Illinois.

That is because Nebraska-Northwestern, being played in Dublin, Ireland, kicks off a half hour after the Governors-Hilltoppers game. Speaking of a trip to Dublin, some of that big donor money Tucker got in his contract sure would come in handy for the team using that widebody comfort Nebraska and Northwestern got to utilize for the flight over the Atlantic, by the way.

The Huskers-Wildcats matchup marks the earliest start to Big Ten Conference play in the league’s history and just the second time one will be played internationally. Michigan State fell 41-20 to Wisconsin in the Coca-Cola Classic played in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 5, 1993 in the only other overseas Big Ten Conference matchup. According to DraftKings Sports Book, Nebraska is heavily favored as a 13-point favorite over the Wildcats. The Over/Under on the game is set at 49.5.

Fellow Big Ten West member Illinois will also take the field tomorrow in Week 0 against Wyoming. The Fighting Illinois are 13-point favorites with the Over/Under set at 44 according to DraftKings Sports Book.

You can find the full schedule for Week 0 games below. The Big Ten matchup between UNL-NU is the only Power Five clash, but four other P5 programs (including Illinois) will also play Week 0 matchups.