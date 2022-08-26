 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch college football Week 0 matchups

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Maryland v Illinois Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Tomorrow marks the official start of the 2022 college football season with 11 Division I matchups, including one Big Ten Conference clash and another non-conference game by a another Big Ten squad. Kickoff for the first college football games of the 2022 season is just over 24 hours away!

Be sure to check in with The Only Colors tomorrow as we will have a trial open thread for Week 0 games for everyone to get a feel for the new commenting system on a game thread. Please join in so we can get used to the new platform ahead of the Michigan State matchup against Western Michigan next Friday night.

Unlike last season, a Big Ten matchup is not the official start of the 2022 season this year. That honor instead goes to Austin Peay at Western Kentucky. However, that does mean that Nebraska fans can rejoice at the fact the Huskers will not likely repeat the honor of posting the first scoring play of the year in the same embarrassing fashion as what happened in 2021 between UNL and Illinois.

That is because Nebraska-Northwestern, being played in Dublin, Ireland, kicks off a half hour after the Governors-Hilltoppers game. Speaking of a trip to Dublin, some of that big donor money Tucker got in his contract sure would come in handy for the team using that widebody comfort Nebraska and Northwestern got to utilize for the flight over the Atlantic, by the way.

The Huskers-Wildcats matchup marks the earliest start to Big Ten Conference play in the league’s history and just the second time one will be played internationally. Michigan State fell 41-20 to Wisconsin in the Coca-Cola Classic played in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 5, 1993 in the only other overseas Big Ten Conference matchup. According to DraftKings Sports Book, Nebraska is heavily favored as a 13-point favorite over the Wildcats. The Over/Under on the game is set at 49.5.

Fellow Big Ten West member Illinois will also take the field tomorrow in Week 0 against Wyoming. The Fighting Illinois are 13-point favorites with the Over/Under set at 44 according to DraftKings Sports Book.

You can find the full schedule for Week 0 games below. The Big Ten matchup between UNL-NU is the only Power Five clash, but four other P5 programs (including Illinois) will also play Week 0 matchups.

2022 Week 0 Schedule

Visitor Home Stadium Time Network Broadcast Booth Team
Austin Peay Western Kentucky Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY 12:00 PM CBSSN Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross
Nebraska Northwestern Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland 12:30 PM FOX Jason Benetti, Brock Huard
Idaho State UNLV Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV 3:30 PM CBSSN Chris Lewis, Donte Whitner
Connecticut @ Utah State Utah State Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT 4:00 PM FS1 Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis
Wyoming Illinois Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL 4:00 PM BTN Brandon Gaudin, Joshua Perry
Duquesne Florida State FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL 5:00 PM ACCN Drew Carter, Roddy Jones
Charlotte Florida Atlantic Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL 7:00 PM CBSSN Chris Hassel, Robert Turbin
Florida A&M North Carolina Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC 8:00 PM ACCN Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck
North Texas UTEP Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX 9:00 PM Stadium Ari Wolfe, Bob Davie
Nevada New Mexico State Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Roy Philpott, Andre Ware
Vanderbilt Hawaii Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI 10:30 PM CBSSN Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor

