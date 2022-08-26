Michigan State men’s basketball releases 2022-2023 roster

The Michigan State men’s basketball program has released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season.

The roster includes 14 players, including one surprise addition (but familiar name for Detroit sport fans).

The 2022-23 Squad ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RKrF3AiKdu — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 26, 2022

The full roster as of now includes:

Jaxon Kohler, No. 0, forward/center, freshman, 6-foot-9, 240 pounds

Pierre Brooks, No. 1, guard/wing, sophomore, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds

Tyson Walker, No. 2, guard, senior, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Jaden Akins, No. 3, guard, sophomore, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Tre Holloman, No. 5, guard, freshman, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Joey Hauser, No. 10, forward, graduate senior, 6-foot-9, 220 pounds

A.J. Hoggard, No. 11, guard, junior, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Steven Izzo, No. 13, guard, senior, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds

Davis Smith, No. 14, guard, junior, 6-foot, 160 pounds

Carson Cooper, No. 15, center, freshman, 6-foot-11, 230 pounds

Nick Sanders, No. 20, guard, freshman, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds

Mady Sissoko, No. 22, center, junior 6-foot-9, 240 pounds

Malik Hall, No. 25, forward, senior, 6-foot-8, 220 pounds

Jason Whitens, No. 43, graduate senior, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds

Roster Notes:

The only surprising name on the list is Nick Sanders, a walk-on freshman guard out of Detroit Country Day, who happens to be the son of Barry Sanders — an NFL Hall of Famer and former running back for the Detroit Lions.

Michigan State's 2022-23 roster is out. The newest name: Nicholas Sanders, son of Barry Sanders, a freshman walk-on guard — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) August 26, 2022