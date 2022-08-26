Michigan State men’s basketball releases 2022-2023 roster

The Michigan State men’s basketball program has released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season.
The roster includes 14 players, including one surprise addition (but familiar name for Detroit sport fans).
The 2022-23 Squad ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RKrF3AiKdu— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 26, 2022
The full roster as of now includes:
- Jaxon Kohler, No. 0, forward/center, freshman, 6-foot-9, 240 pounds
- Pierre Brooks, No. 1, guard/wing, sophomore, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds
- Tyson Walker, No. 2, guard, senior, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
- Jaden Akins, No. 3, guard, sophomore, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
- Tre Holloman, No. 5, guard, freshman, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
- Joey Hauser, No. 10, forward, graduate senior, 6-foot-9, 220 pounds
- A.J. Hoggard, No. 11, guard, junior, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
- Steven Izzo, No. 13, guard, senior, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds
- Davis Smith, No. 14, guard, junior, 6-foot, 160 pounds
- Carson Cooper, No. 15, center, freshman, 6-foot-11, 230 pounds
- Nick Sanders, No. 20, guard, freshman, 5-foot-9, 170 pounds
- Mady Sissoko, No. 22, center, junior 6-foot-9, 240 pounds
- Malik Hall, No. 25, forward, senior, 6-foot-8, 220 pounds
- Jason Whitens, No. 43, graduate senior, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
Roster Notes:
- The only surprising name on the list is Nick Sanders, a walk-on freshman guard out of Detroit Country Day, who happens to be the son of Barry Sanders — an NFL Hall of Famer and former running back for the Detroit Lions.
- After spending time on the hardwood last season, neither Keon Coleman nor Maliq Carr are currently listed on the roster. However, that is expected as both players are focused on the upcoming football season. If either player, or both, decide to play basketball again this season, they’ll be added to the roster later, likely in January.
- Michigan State does not have a player on the roster listed taller than 6-foot-11 (Carson Cooper).
- The original plan with Cooper is for him to redshirt this season, however, given the depth at the center position, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him play this year.
- Jason Whitens, who missed all of last year with an ACL injury, and Joey Hauser both return for a sixth-year in the college ranks. Whitens also missed the 2018-2019 season while at Western Michigan and redshirted then due to injury. Hauser redshirted during the 2017-2018 season at Marquette with an injury, and had to sit out the 2019-2020 season at Michigan State due to NCAA transfer rules at the time.
- As of now, the team includes only 10 scholarship players, but with three open scholarship spots remaining, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Davis Smith earn a scholarship this season (like he did last year) and possibly Whitens, too. This is purely speculation on my part, though, as head coach Tom Izzo has a history of doing this.
