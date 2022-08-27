2022 College Football Week 0 Open Game Thread

Week 0 is officially here. Today kicks off the start of the 2022 college football season with Austin Peay playing at Western Michigan and the Big Ten starting play between Power Five teams with a Nebraska-Northwestern matchup in Dublin, Ireland today. Illinois also hosts Wyoming later this afternoon.

Among other noteworthy updates to today’s action, Florida A&M is still set to play at North Carolina tonight at time of drafting this open thread. That is despite the Rattlers being without 20 ineligible players as a result of transfer and academic issues, including just seven offensive linemen available (some lineman are out with injuries). Florida A&M is making $450,000 for the program’s willingness to lose to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, according to ESPN.

One other noteworthy statistic on today’s action is that the Nebraska Cornhuskers did not travel the farthest for a football game today. Despite flying from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield to Dublin, the longest travel distance award goes to the Vanderbilt Commodores who flew to Honolulu to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Although Nebraska plays in another country this weekend, Vanderbilt actually wins the award for farthest distance traveled for its Week 0 opener. 4,084mi to 4,331mi (According to Google, I'm not tracking flights. This is not a Tennessee coaching search). — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) August 22, 2022

