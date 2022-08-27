 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 College Football Week 0 Open Game Thread

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Northwestern v Nebraska Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Week 0 is officially here. Today kicks off the start of the 2022 college football season with Austin Peay playing at Western Michigan and the Big Ten starting play between Power Five teams with a Nebraska-Northwestern matchup in Dublin, Ireland today. Illinois also hosts Wyoming later this afternoon.

Among other noteworthy updates to today’s action, Florida A&M is still set to play at North Carolina tonight at time of drafting this open thread. That is despite the Rattlers being without 20 ineligible players as a result of transfer and academic issues, including just seven offensive linemen available (some lineman are out with injuries). Florida A&M is making $450,000 for the program’s willingness to lose to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, according to ESPN.

One other noteworthy statistic on today’s action is that the Nebraska Cornhuskers did not travel the farthest for a football game today. Despite flying from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield to Dublin, the longest travel distance award goes to the Vanderbilt Commodores who flew to Honolulu to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Please use the game thread for this week’s action to get familiar with the new Coral commenting system ahead of Friday’s season opener between Western Michigan and Michigan State. Remember, you can change the default “Newest” comment view to “Oldest” using the “Sort by” option — this will allow for a more traditional game thread view.

The schedule for today’s games can be found in full below:

2022 Week 0 Schedule

Visitor Home Stadium Time Network Broadcast Booth Team
Austin Peay Western Kentucky Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY 12:00 PM CBSSN Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross
Nebraska Northwestern Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland 12:30 PM FOX Jason Benetti, Brock Huard
Idaho State UNLV Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV 3:30 PM CBSSN Chris Lewis, Donte Whitner
Connecticut @ Utah State Utah State Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT 4:00 PM FS1 Alex Faust, Petros Papadakis
Wyoming Illinois Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL 4:00 PM BTN Brandon Gaudin, Joshua Perry
Duquesne Florida State FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL 5:00 PM ACCN Drew Carter, Roddy Jones
Charlotte Florida Atlantic Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL 7:00 PM CBSSN Chris Hassel, Robert Turbin
Florida A&M North Carolina Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC 8:00 PM ACCN Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck
North Texas UTEP Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX 9:00 PM Stadium Ari Wolfe, Bob Davie
Nevada New Mexico State Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Roy Philpott, Andre Ware
Vanderbilt Hawaii Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI 10:30 PM CBSSN Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor

