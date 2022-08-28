Big Ten Expansion: Michigan State Spartans and the ACC/Notre Dame

My offseason series looking at Big Ten Conference expansion as it relates to the Michigan State Spartans comes to a conclusion today with a look at potential ACC members that might be prime candidates to join the league and Notre Dame. While the Fighting Irish are an independent in football, Notre Dame is a member of the ACC in men’s basketball. Additionally, Notre Dame is already a member of the Big Ten as well in men’s ice hockey.

As an addendum to Tuesday’s article regarding Pac-12 candidates, after I wrote the piece, but before it was published, there were reports that Oregon has begun preliminary discussions with the Big Ten about joining the league.

Oregon has initiated preliminary discussions in Chicago w/Big Ten to determine if Ducks are compatible in the Big Ten, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Big Ten “not done expanding,” sources told @ActionNetworkHQ last week. https://t.co/DYMZADm17v — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2022

So without further ado, here are the top schools in the ACC (in no particular order) that might end up as Big Ten additions down the road and their history in football and men’s basketball against Michigan State. Please note, however, that in diving through archives for Michigan State, there are a number of errors in MSU’s records among several ACC programs that failed to account for games prior to around the 1999 season. As a result, some of these may not have games prior to the 1950s as outside websites do not have data prior to that decade, either.

Michigan State is 1-3 in football versus the University of Miami. The first game between the two came in 1959, but the programs played just twice more last century in 1982 and 1989. COVID-19 canceled what would have otherwise been just the second visit to East Lansing by the U in 2020, but MSU traveled to Hard Rock Stadium last season and defeated the Hurricanes for the first time, by a final score of 38-17.

The full series history of Michigan State versus Miami is below:

MSU-Miami Football Series History Date Season Location Field Score Date Season Location Field Score 9/18/2021 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Away W 38 - 17 9/30/1989 1989 East Lansing, Mich. Home L 20 - 26 9/25/1982 1982 Miami Gardens, FL Away L 22 - 25 11/20/1959 1959 Miami Gardens, FL Away L 13 - 18

As for basketball, the programs have met just twice. Once came as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2012, which Miami won 67-59 in Coral Gables, Florida. The other was a 78-58 victory for Michigan State over Miami in the 2017 NCAA Tournament’s first round.

MSU-Miami MBB Series History Date Season Location Court Score Date Season Location Court Score 3/17/2017 2016-17 Tulsa, Okla. Neutral W 78 - 58 11/28/2012 2012-13 Miami, Fla. Away L 59 - 67

Michigan State is 0-2 all-time in football versus the Seminoles, but has only played in one home-and-home series against FSU in 1987 and 1988.

MSU-FSU Football Series History Date Season Location Field Score Date Season Location Field Score 9/24/1988 1988 Tallahassee, FL Away L 7 - 30 9/26/1987 1987 East Lansing, Mich. Home L 3 - 31

As for basketball, the Spartans are 1-1, having defeated the Seminoles in the lone regular season matchup in the series in East Lansing as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The other matchup came at Florida State in the 1997 NIT.

MSU-FSU MBB Series History Date Season Location Court Score Date Season Location Court Score 11/30/2011 2011-12 East Lansing, MI Home W 65-49 3/17/1997 1996-97 Tallahassee, FL Away L 63-68

The Spartans are 0-3 against the Yellow Jackets, having faced off in a home-and-home series 1971-1972 and a bowl game matchup in 1985.

MSU-GT Football Series History Date Season Location Field Score Date Season Location Field Score 12/31/1985 1985 Birmingham, Ala. Neutral L 14 - 17 9/23/1972 1972 East Lansing, Mich. Home L 16 - 21 9/18/1971 1971 Atlanta, Ga. Away L 0 - 10

In basketball, MSU is 1-2, with the lone win in the series coming as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That win came on Nov. 30, 2005 in an 88-86 thriller at the Breslin Center. This was one of the series that Spartan archives seemed to be missing from.

MSU-GT MBB Series History Date Season Location Court Score Date Season Location Court Score 11/30/2005 2005-06 East Lansing, MI Home W 88-86 3/23/1989 1989-90 Atlanta, GA Away L 80-81 12/22/1949 1949-50 Atlanta, GA Away L 60-68

North Carolina

Michigan State is 2-1 versus North Carolina on the gridiron, but the series has been dormant for a long, long time. The Spartans hosted the Tar Heels in 1962 and 1963, winning both matchups. North Carolina returned the favor in Chapel Hill in 1964 in the last meeting.

MSU-UNC Football Series History Date Season Location Field Score Date Season Location Field Score 9/26/1964 1964 Chapel Hill, N.C. Away L 15 - 21 9/28/1963 1963 East Lansing, Mich. Home W 31 - 10 10/6/1962 1962 East Lansing, Mich. Home W 38 - 6

In one of the more richer series history with ACC schools, Michigan State has faced off against North Carolina 16 times in men’s basketball. Unfortunately, MSU is 4-12 all-time in the series against UNC that dates back to at least 1957. This was one of the series that Spartan archives seemed to be missing from.

MSU-UNC MBB Series History Date Season Location Court Score Date Season Location Court Score 11/26/2017 2017-18 Portland, Ore. Neutral W 63 - 45 12/4/2013 2013-14 East Lansing, Mich. Home L 65 - 79 11/11/2011 2011-12 San Diego [Bay], Calif. Neutral L 55 - 67 12/1/2009 2009-10 Chapel Hill, NC Away L 82 - 89 4/6/2009 2008-09 Detroit, Mich. Neutral L 72 - 89 4/2/2005 2004-05 St. Louis, Mo. Away L 71 - 87 11/29/2000 2000-01 East Lansing, Mich. Home W 77 - 64 12/1/1999 1999-00 Chapel Hill, NC Away W 86 - 76 3/19/1998 1997-98 Greensboro, NC Neutral L 58-73 11/21/1995 1995-96 Maui Neutral L 70-92 12/16/1978 1978-79 Chapel Hill, NC Away L 69-70 12/6/1976 1976-77 East Lansing, Mich. Home L 58-81 12/30/1958 1958-59 Raleigh, NC Neutral W 75-58 3/22/1957 1956-57 Kansas City, MO Neutral L 70-74 (3OT)

Duke Blue Devils

Perhaps not surprising to most people, Michigan State has never faced off against Duke in football. Basketball, however, features one of the most total matchups between two programs in NCAA Tournament history. Unfortunately, the overall record even outside of the NCAA Tournament is also rather bleak at just 4-14 all-time.

This was yet another one of the series that Spartan archives seemed to be missing from.

MSU-Duke MBB Series History Date Season Location Court Score Date Season Location Court Score 3/20/2022 2021-22 Greenville, SC Neutral L 76 - 85 12/1/2020 2020-21 Durham, NC Away W 75 - 69 12/3/2019 2019-20 East Lansing, MI Home L 75 - 87 3/31/2019 2018-19 Washington, D.C. Neutral W 68 - 67 11/14/2017 2017-18 Chicago, IL Neutral L 81 - 88 11/29/2016 2016-17 Durham, NC Away L 69 - 78 4/4/2015 2014-15 Indianapolis, IN Neutral L 61 - 81 11/18/2014 2014-15 Indianapolis, IN Neutral L 71 - 81 3/29/2013 2012-13 Indianapolis, IN Neutral L 61 - 71 11/15/2011 2011-12 New York, NY Away L 69 - 74 12/1/2010 2010-11 Durham, NC Away L 79 - 84 3/25/2005 2004-05 Austin, TX Neutral W 78-68 11/30/2004 2004-05 Durham, NC Away L 74-81 12/3/2003 2003-04 East Lansing, MI Home L 50-72 3/27/1999 1998-99 St. Petersburg, FL Neutral L 62-68 12/2/1998 1998-99 Chicago, IL Neutral L 67-73 3/20/1994 1993-94 St. Petersburg, FL Neutral L 74-85 12/29/1958 1958-59 Durham, NC Away W 82-57

Notre Dame

In one of the most played series in Michigan State football history against a non-conference opponent (and far more than any of the six newest Big Ten additions — counting 2024 members, UCLA and USC), Michigan State has played Notre Dame 79 times. Also unfortunate is that the Spartans are 29-49-1 all-time against the Fighting Irish.

MSU-ND FB Series History Date Season Location Court Score Date Season Location Court Score 9/23/2017 2017 East Lansing, MI Home L 18 - 38 9/17/2016 2016 South Bend, IN Away W 36 - 28 9/21/2013 2013 South Bend, IN Away L 13 - 17 9/15/2012 2012 East Lansing, MI Home L 3 - 20 9/17/2011 2011 South Bend, IN Away L 13 - 31 9/18/2010 2010 East Lansing, MI Home OTW 34 - 31 9/19/2009 2009 South Bend, IN Away L 30 - 33 9/20/2008 2008 East Lansing, MI Home W 23 - 7 9/22/2007 2007 South Bend, IN Away W 31 - 14 9/23/2006 2006 East Lansing, MI Home L 37 - 40 9/17/2005 2005 South Bend, IN Away OTW 44 - 41 9/18/2004 2004 East Lansing, MI Home L 24 - 31 9/20/2003 2003 South Bend, IN Away W 22 - 16 9/21/2002 2002 East Lansing, MI Home L 17 - 21 9/22/2001 2001 South Bend, IN Away W 17 - 10 9/23/2000 2000 East Lansing, MI Home W 27 - 21 9/18/1999 1999 South Bend, IN Home W 23 - 13 9/12/1998 1998 East Lansing, MI Home W 45 - 23 9/20/1997 1997 South Bend, IN Away W 23 - 7 9/17/1994 1994 East Lansing, MI Home L 20 - 21 9/18/1993 1993 South Bend, IN Away L 14 - 36 9/19/1992 1992 East Lansing, MI Home L 31 - 52 9/21/1991 1991 South Bend, IN Away L 10 - 49 9/22/1990 1990 East Lansing, MI Home L 19 - 20 9/23/1989 1989 South Bend, IN Away L 13 - 21 9/17/1988 1988 East Lansing, MI Home L 3 - 20 9/19/1987 1987 South Bend, IN Away L 8 - 31 9/20/1986 1986 East Lansing, MI Home W 20 - 15 9/21/1985 1985 South Bend, IN Away L 10 - 27 9/15/1984 1984 East Lansing, MI Home L 20 - 24 9/17/1983 1983 South Bend, IN Away W 28 - 23 10/2/1982 1982 East Lansing, MI Home L 3 - 11 10/3/1981 1981 South Bend, IN Away L 7 - 20 10/4/1980 1980 East Lansing, MI Home L 21 - 26 9/29/1979 1979 South Bend, IN Away L 3 - 27 10/7/1978 1978 East Lansing, MI Home L 25 - 29 10/1/1977 1977 South Bend, IN Away L 6 - 16 10/2/1976 1976 East Lansing, MI Home L 6 - 24 10/4/1975 1975 South Bend, IN Away W 10 - 3 10/5/1974 1974 East Lansing, MI Home L 14 - 19 10/6/1973 1973 South Bend, IN Away L 10 - 14 10/7/1972 1972 East Lansing, MI Home L 0 - 16 10/2/1971 1971 South Bend, IN Away L 2 - 14 10/3/1970 1970 East Lansing, MI Home L 0 - 29 10/4/1969 1969 South Bend, IN Away L 28 - 42 10/26/1968 1968 East Lansing, MI Home W 21 - 17 10/28/1967 1967 South Bend, IN Away L 12 - 24 11/19/1966 1966 East Lansing, MI Home T 10 - 10 11/20/1965 1965 South Bend, IN Away W 12 - 3 11/14/1964 1964 South Bend, IN Away L 7 - 34 11/16/1963 1963 East Lansing, MI Home W 12 - 7 10/20/1962 1962 South Bend, IN Away W 31 - 7 10/21/1961 1961 East Lansing, MI Home W 17 - 7 10/15/1960 1960 South Bend, IN Away W 21 - 0 10/17/1959 1959 East Lansing, MI Home W 19 - 0 11/9/1957 1957 East Lansing, MI Home W 34 - 6 10/20/1956 1956 South Bend, IN Away W 47 - 14 10/15/1955 1955 East Lansing, MI Home W 21 - 7 10/16/1954 1954 South Bend, IN Away L 19 - 20 11/15/1952 1952 East Lansing, MI Home W 21 - 3 11/10/1951 1951 East Lansing, MI Home W 35 - 0 10/28/1950 1950 South Bend, IN Away W 36 - 33 11/5/1949 1949 East Lansing, MI Home L 21 - 34 10/9/1948 1948 South Bend, IN Away L 7 - 26 11/24/1921 1921 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 48 11/25/1920 1920 East Lansing, MI Home L 0 - 25 11/15/1919 1919 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 13 11/16/1918 1918 East Lansing, MI Home W 13 - 7 11/17/1917 1917 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 23 11/18/1916 1916 East Lansing, MI Home L 0 - 14 10/29/1910 1910 East Lansing, MI Home W 17 - 0 10/30/1909 1909 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 17 11/3/1906 1906 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 5 10/3/1905 1905 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 28 10/3/1903 1903 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 12 9/27/1902 1902 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 33 9/29/1899 1899 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 40 10/15/1898 1898 South Bend, IN Away L 0 - 53 11/25/1897 1897 South Bend, IN Away L 6 - 34

The Spartans and Fighting Irish have played at least 34 matchups in basketball, yet the Michigan State archives show just three games all-time in the series records. Since a Jan. 7, 1950 matchup to present, MSU is 19-15 against Notre Dame. As a result of the sheer number of matchups and lack of data in the athletic department records, a chart of all matchups is not available.

The two Virginia schools both offer strong academics, but frankly bring little to the table in terms of athletic revenue, particularly Virginia football, that would represent growing the payouts for Big Ten programs. Syracuse and Louisville may also offer enough revenue to be at least a neutral add in terms of brining enough to the table to not be a net loss like other programs, but due to the missing data and that not being totally evident, I left them off. Also, nobody needs to revisit that 2018 NCAA Tournament matchup. Just let it die already.

North Carolina and Duke are a reach as well, but are two of the premier basketball programs along with top notch academic institutions (fake classes aside). So I did include them both in the end. Clemson seems like it would have zero interest in the Big Ten rather than the SEC, so I saw little point in examining that series history in basketball as the Spartans have never played the Tigers in football.

Florida State would be another reach in terms of its poor academic standing, but both FSU and Miami offer a foothold in Florida that the Big Ten absolutely wants if it can get one. Georgia Tech is the same for Atlanta and the state of Georgia, along with being a good academic school. However, it would be a net negative financially as a sports school, but the other advantages of recruiting, academics and the Atlanta media market could offset it enough.

Pittsburgh would likely be voted down by Penn State and would not bring a great financial gain either since it shares a media market already penetrated by PSU. Boston College is also of no financial benefit, though Boston is a big media market. However, the program and region bring little value even if BC has a hockey program.

Notre Dame, at the end of the day, is the main program the Big Ten wants out of this pot. However, it is also the one seemingly least interested at this point, still. Like much of the rest of the Big Ten, though, Notre Dame has a rich history against Michigan State and is a ready-made rival should the league manage to sway the Fighting Irish to fully join besides just in men’s ice hockey.