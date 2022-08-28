Michigan State to “Stripe The Stadium” versus Western Michigan

In an email that went out on Sunday, Michigan State Athletics announced that the opening football game of the season on Friday, Sept. 2 will be the annual “Stripe The Stadium” game. Michigan State will kick off at 7 p.m. against the Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium. It will be aired on ESPN.

Even sections are expected to wear green. Odd sections and students are expected to wear white at the game.

The “Stripe The Stadium” game last year saw MSU come back from a fourth quarter deficit against Nebraska. The Spartans won in overtime on a field goal from Matt Coghlin.

In 2019, the “Stripe The Stadium” game was also the first game of the season. The Spartan defense shut down Tulsa in a 28-7 win.

Michigan State is currently a 22-point favorite against the Broncos. Western Michigan is expected to be among the contenders in the Mid-American Conference this season.