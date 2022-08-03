Michigan State football adds preferred walk-on Brandon Lewis

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans landed a commitment from Lansing Catholic High School defensive back Brandon Lewis on Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis’ commitment comes nearly a month after he received a preferred walk-on offer from the Spartans in early July.

Lewis is not rated or ranked, according to 247Sports, however he is listed as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete on the recruiting service website. He holds offers from smaller schools, such as West Virginia Wesleyan and Hope College.

Lewis has also attended several camps at some of the larger schools in Michigan, such as the University of Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan, and recently attended Spartan Dawg Con in East Lansing.

Woodshed — Brandon Lewis C/O 23 (@brandonlewis210) July 30, 2022

At Western Michigan back in June, Lewis ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, and showed some excellent coverage ability during one-on-one drills.

Had a great time at WMU learning from @coach_celiscar and competing ! Ran a 4.4 Laser 40 yard dash and broad jump 9’7” and won almost all reps in 1’s ! @CoachJeffThorne @CoachTimLester pic.twitter.com/V3fiEm3J0u — Brandon Lewis C/O 23 (@brandonlewis210) June 23, 2022

The Spartans’ 2023 recruiting class, which include 10 four-star commitments, is ranked No. 24 in the country and No. 5 in the Big Ten Conference, according to 247Sports. Michigan State also recently picked up its first commitment of the 2024 class as well, after four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh committed to the Spartans.