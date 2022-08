On this week’s episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-5) We have a new kicker! Ok!

(5-23) Michigan State Season Preview and Predictions

(23-56) GOODNESS MATRIX - B1G Preseason Predictions

COMMERCIAL MAYBE WE NEVER CAN TELL

(58-1:15) AROUND THE COUNTRY AND B1G - Nebraska took ZERO weeks to make us all feel stupid

(1:15-FIN) Western Michigan Preview - LaDarius Jefferson is there, which is fun. I hope he’s having fun.