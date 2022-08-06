Michigan State hockey lands Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Danylov

The Michigan State hockey program gained another commitment this week, this time from Ukrainian center, Mykhailo “Misha” Danylov.

Born in August of 2004, Danylov last played for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes under-18 squad, where he scored 26 total points in 17 games during the 2021-22 season. He will join Michigan State during the 2023-2024 season. Upcoming, Danylov will play for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the 2022-2023 season.

Danylov is small, at only 5-foot-8, and agile. One massive upside to his game is his elusiveness.

“Misha is a special young man,” Casey Mignone, head coach of the North American Hockey League’s Chippewa Steel, said. “He is committed to doing everything the right way. He already handles himself like a professional on and off the ice. He is a highly skilled offensive player, with a great hockey IQ, and a relentless motor.”

On Monday, MSU gained a commitments from U.S.-born prospects Austin Baker and Lucas Van Vliet. The program’s new head coach, Adam Nightingale, will introduce a new MSU team this season when it also debuts a newly-renovated Munn Ice Arena.