Michigan State basketball gets commitment from 2023 four-star forward Coen Carr

Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo has added yet another highly-touted prospect to the Spartans’ impressive 2023 recruiting class, as four-star small forward/power forward Coen Carr verbally committed to MSU on Tuesday.

Carr announced his decision via Instagram:

Carr — who currently plays at Legacy Early College in Greenville, South Carolina — ranks as the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 10 small forward in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

In addition to Michigan State, Carr had scholarship offers from Tennessee, LSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Indiana, Connecticut, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and others.

Carr, listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, is an elite athlete. He possesses incredible leaping ability and will put down several highlight-reel-level-dunks. He is also a willing and able defender who can guard bigger players. Carr can play at either forward position, but will likely spend a lot of time at the power forward spot at MSU. While his shooting and overall game will need a bit of development from Izzo and the staff, his potential is considered to be off of the charts.

Michigan State’s 2023 class currently ranks No. 3 in the country, according to 247Sports. In addition to Carr, MSU’s class also includes five-star power forward Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and four-star shooting guard/small forward Gehrig Normand.

Highlights: