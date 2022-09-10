Game Thread: Akron Zips vs No. 14/11 Michigan State Spartans

The No. 14/11 Michigan State Spartans take on the Akron Zips today at Spartan Stadium. The two programs will face off for the first time since 1914. Fans should be sure to note that there are four games scheduled for BTN at 4 p.m. today. As a result, for those living out-of-market, please visit https://btn.com/btn-gamefinder/ to find the game in your area.
Why not us? #RELENTLESS #choplife #GoGreen! https://t.co/vTNTtttKmQ— Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) September 7, 2022
Go Green!
TOC Football Content Review:
- How to watch: Akron Zips vs. No. 14/11 Michigan State
- Game Preview: Akron Zips vs. Michigan State
- Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Akron
- TOC Staff Picks: Akron Zips
- The 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats and 1 best bet vs. Akron
- Get to Know the Opponent: Akron Zips
- 5 Questions with Hustle Belt: How bad is Akron, exactly?
- Bad Betting Advice: Rubber Shoes and Kangaroos
- MSU Football Names Game Captains vs. Akron
- Akron’s secondary is no match for Michigan State’s passing attack
Please keep it clean today! Especially as I am unable to actively monitor due to being at a wedding elsewhere in Michigan this evening.
