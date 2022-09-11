Michigan State No. 11 in AP Poll top-25 rankings, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 rankings this week. Michigan State moved up three spots to No. 11. Most notably at the top, Georgia jumped Alabama for the No. 1 spot. Three Big Ten teams also received votes.

Full AP Results:

1. Georgia (53 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (9)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Southern California

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. Brigham Young

13. Miami

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. North Carolina State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Mississippi

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A7M

25. Oregon

Others Receiving Votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten features four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 rankings. Michigan State jumped two spots to No. 9. Two other Big Ten teams are receiving votes, while the East Division sports all four of the Big Ten teams ranked.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

1. Alabama (39 first-place votes)

2. Georgia (25)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Oklahoma

7. Oklahoma State

8. Southern California

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. Arkansas

12. North Carolina State

13. Miami

14. Brigham Young

15. Utah

16. Tennessee

17. Mississippi

18. Wake Forest

19. Baylor

20. Texas

21. Florida

22. Texas A&M

23. Penn State

24. Oregon

25. Pittsburgh

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Others Receiving Votes:

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.