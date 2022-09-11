Michigan State No. 11 in AP Poll top-25 rankings, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 rankings this week. Michigan State moved up three spots to No. 11. Most notably at the top, Georgia jumped Alabama for the No. 1 spot. Three Big Ten teams also received votes.
Full AP Results:
1. Georgia (53 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (9)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. Southern California
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Michigan State
12. Brigham Young
13. Miami
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. North Carolina State
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Wake Forest
20. Mississippi
21. Texas
22. Penn State
23. Pittsburgh
24. Texas A7M
25. Oregon
Others Receiving Votes:
Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The Big Ten features four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 rankings. Michigan State jumped two spots to No. 9. Two other Big Ten teams are receiving votes, while the East Division sports all four of the Big Ten teams ranked.
Full Coaches Poll Results:
1. Alabama (39 first-place votes)
2. Georgia (25)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Oklahoma
7. Oklahoma State
8. Southern California
9. Michigan State
10. Kentucky
11. Arkansas
12. North Carolina State
13. Miami
14. Brigham Young
15. Utah
16. Tennessee
17. Mississippi
18. Wake Forest
19. Baylor
20. Texas
21. Florida
22. Texas A&M
23. Penn State
24. Oregon
25. Pittsburgh
Schools Dropped Out:
No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.
Others Receiving Votes:
Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.
