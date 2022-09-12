Photo Gallery: Akron vs. Michigan State football - Sept. 9, 2022

The Michigan State football program dominated Akron on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans — sporting neon uniforms — shut out the Zips and won by a final score of 52-0. MSU improved to 2-0 on the season.

Now, Michigan State will use this week of practice to prepare for the team’s first road game — and first true test — of the 2022 season as the Spartans get set to travel to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on ABC.

However, before Michigan State travels to the Pacific Northwest for the showdown with Washington, be sure to review all of the action from MSU’s blowout win over Akron from this past weekend with our photo gallery. Marvin Hall, the staff photographer for The Only Colors, once again captured stunning images of the game.

The full gallery is below. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.