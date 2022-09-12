Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon again named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Michigan State senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon continues to impress in his debut season playing for the Spartans as he repeats as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. In Saturday’s 52-0 shutout victory over Akron, Windmon’s three forced fumbles marked the most by a Spartan in a game since Joe Bachie’s three against Maryland in 2018.

Back-to-Back@JW1NDMON is 2 for 2 as the @bigten Defensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/FDfzBkMIKj — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 12, 2022

Windmon notched 1.5 sacks (14 yards lost) and 2.5 tackles for loss (17 yards lost) in Saturday’s win over Akron. That was in addition to his fumble recovery and five tackles overall.

That brings Windmon’s season total to 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in just two games on the season. He also has four forced fumbles. Windmon’s 5.5 sacks is more than the entire team count for nine different fellow Big Ten teams, including Ohio State and Penn State in the East Division, and teams like Nebraska in the West, with the Cornhuskers even having already played three games this season.

Windmon earns his second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and second in as many weeks.