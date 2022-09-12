Report: Michigan State men’s basketball to headline 2024 Maui Invitational

Michigan State men’s basketball will reportedly be one of eight teams participating in the 2024 Maui Invitational, according to Jon Rothstein of FanDuel and CBS Sports. Rothstein also reports that there is “no timetable on an official announcement” for the event.

NEWS: North Carolina, UConn, Michigan State, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado, and Dayton will headline the 2024 Maui Invitational, according to multiple sources.



Eighth team is currently TBD.https://t.co/hkv2o7w912 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 12, 2022

MSU will be joined by men’s basketball powerhouse North Carolina, along with Connecticut, Memphis, Iowa State, Colorado and Dayton. The tournament’s eighth team has yet to be determined.

The 2022 Maui Invitational is headlined by Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. This year’s tournament will take place between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 and will air on ESPN’s family of networks.

Meanwhile, Michigan State opens its season with an exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Nov. 1 at the Breslin Center. The first official game for MSU is also at home, against Northern Arizona on Nov. 7. The Spartans immediately get thrown into a ring of fire when the team faces Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova and Alabama.

The first Big Ten game for Michigan State is against Northwestern at home on Dec. 4.