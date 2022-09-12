Michigan State football game time set for first conference matchup versus Minnesota

Michigan State football’s first Big Ten Conference matchup against Minnesota officially has a game time.

MSU’s Week Four matchup versus Minnesota is on Sept. 24. The announced kickoff time is at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Minnesota wasn’t thought of very highly prior to the season, but after two consecutive wins, it has an opportunity to potentially make this a ranked matchup if the Golden Gophers are able to win against Colorado this weekend.

Currently, Minnesota is coming off of two wins against New Mexico State and Western Illinois. The program just received 37 votes in the latest Associated Press Poll and 23 votes in the Coaches Poll. Michigan State is ranked No. 11 and No. 9 respectively on each poll.

The matchup with Minnesota will mark Michigan State’s fourth-straight week with a start time of 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time or later. This weekend’s upcoming matchup against Washington starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

It was just announced that senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon was the back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.