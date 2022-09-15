Michigan State men’s ice hockey has locked down two more prospects: Tommi Männistö and Riley Patterson.

Männistö is an ‘04 left-shot forward, a native of Riihimäki, Finland. He’s projected to join Michigan State during the 2023-2024 season. He’s already playing with Tappara’s under-20 team this season. In 2021-2022, Männistö scored 18 points in 41 games with Tappara’s under-20 squad.

In a 2020 scouting report, Draftin Europe said, “To say he skates hard would be an understatement...he can surprise by finding the extra speed needed to create havoc and opportunities.”

Männistö also made some headlines scoring a few goals for the Finnish junior team in both the World Junior Championships and other international competition.

Patterson is an ‘06 forward born in Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada. He’s on pace to join MSU in 2025-2026. Patterson is currently playing in the Ontario Junior Hockey League for the North York Rangers, where he had a big debut, scoring two goals in a 3-2 win against the Jr. Canadiens.

RANGERS WIN!



What a night for Riley Patterson! The 16-year-old scores his first two @OJHLOfficial goals in his first OJ game, including the game winner!



Hardy Westman stops 25 of 27 between the pipes.



NYR 3

JRC 2



Next up: at @AdmiralsJrA on Thursday!#NYRForever — North York Rangers (@OJHLRangers) September 12, 2022

Patterson scored 30 points for the Mississauga Senators under-16 program last season.

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale and his staff have been busy with recruiting leading up to this season. One of MSU’s recent commitments, Christian Humphreys, scored five goals for the Team USA under-17 squad in his debut this month.

The Spartans open the season by facing the Team USA National Development Program’s under-18 team on Oct. 1 at home. MSU’s home opener is on Oct. 7 against Bowling Green. Read our season preview here.