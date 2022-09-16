Michigan State vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans hit the road for the first time in the 2022 season for Week Three’s matchup against the Washington Huskies.. MSU returns to Seattle for just the second time in program history and first time since 1970 to take on UW. The two teams have not played one another since the Aloha Bowl on Dec. 25, 1997.

Michigan State enters the matchup with a struggling road record against western teams in regular season matchups. Since 1950, the Spartans are just 4-14 in regular season games played in the Mountain Time Zone or further west. MSU has just one win since 1957 in such matchups, a 1984 victory over Colorado.

Michigan State meets Washington for just the third time in program history. That lone other visit to Seattle was a 1970 season-opening matchup that saw the Huskies win by a final score of 42-16.

Despite the long gaps in the MSU-UW series, one aspect of the matchup Saturday will be familiar for Michigan State fans. Leading Washington is former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix is 46-of-66 on the season for 682 yards with six touchdown passes to just one interception, and is ninth in the country in total offense (354.5 yards per game) while ranking seventh in passing (341.0 yards per game),

Also familiar to Washington fans will be Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard. The Colorado transfer had 12 carries against Washington in Boulder last season for 43 yards and a catch for another eight.

No. 11/9 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) at Washington Huskies (2-0)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17

Kickoff: 7:44 p.m. ET/4:44 p.m. PT

Odds according to DraftKings Sports Book: Michigan State is a 3-point underdog at Washington with the over/under set at 56.5

MEDIA COVERAGE

TV: ABC

Web/Mobile: WatchESPN/ESPN app

Play-by-Play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sidelines: Quint Kessenich

RADIO: Spartan Media Network

Play-by-Play: George Blaha

Analyst: Jayson Strayhorn

Sideline: Steve Courtney

Broadcast Host: Will Tieman

Website/Mobile: msuspartans.com/MSU Spartans app/Tune In radio

Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Affiliates: 24 affiliates listed at msuspartans.com

Satellite: Ch. 84 (Sirius/XM), Ch. 84 (SiriusXM.com/App)

Pre-game Show: Begins at 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Stadium: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium (70,138)

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series: Washington leads, 2-1

Series in Seattle: UW leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: Michigan State 23, Washington 51 (1997)

Current Series Streak: UW with two (1970-present)

COACHES:

Michigan State Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 15-7 (third year)

Overall Record: 20-14 (fourth year)

Record vs. Washington: 1-0

Washington Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer

UW Record: 2-0 (first year)

Overall Record: 81-9 (eighth year)

Record vs. MSU: 0-0

Don’t forget to follow along during the game with The Only Colors on Facebook, Twitter (@TheOnlyColors) and Instagram (@TheOnlyColorsSBN) all game long, and as always here on the website in our game thread.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.