Michigan State faces its biggest test of the season up until this point on Saturday, as the Spartans travel to the Pacific Northwest to play the Washington Huskies.

The spread in this game has been fluctuating. It opened as a pick ‘em, but it has since moved in Washington’s favor. The Huskies are favored by three points at the time of writing according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

We aren’t here to look at the spread or the point total. We are here to dive deeper into some player prop bets.

All odds are courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keon Coleman Over 0.5 Rec TD, +170

The value on this bet is too good not to take. Keon Coleman is the leading receiver for MSU so far this season with 120 yards (with one touchdown). Coleman is 6-foot-4 and has the height advantage over both of Washington’s starting cornerbacks Mishael Powell (6-foot-1) and Jordan Perryman (6-foot). If the Washington defense is lined up man-to-man, look for Payton Thorne to use Coleman’s size to his advantage.

Jalen Berger Over 0.5 Rush TD, +105

Jalen Berger is the leading rusher in a loaded Michigan State running backs room (227 yards). Expect the Spartans to establish the run game early given the tough environment at Husky Stadium. The one-two punch of Berger and Jarek Broussard will get a lot of touches. Berger has the ability to break a long run, but he also has the power to score at the goal line. He has four rushing touchdowns on the season. Expect him to add to that tally.

Michael Penix Jr. Under 2.5 Pass TD, -215

Penix has been tearing it up in his first two games as a Husky, albeit against Kent State and Portland State (FCS). He completed 69.7 percent of his passes and threw for six touchdowns in those two games. The run game will be the key for Penix to get going. If Washington can balance its pass heavy offense with a nice dose of Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis, Penix can have a day. However, Michigan State has only given up 2.5 yards per carry this season.

Jacoby Windmon and the Spartan pass rush need to put pressure on Penix for this bet to hit. The pass rush will find success and Penix will be forced to put the ball in contested areas. Penix will likely throw for over 200 yards, but three touchdowns are a lot against a good defense.

