Game Thread: No. 11/9 Michigan State Spartans at Washington Huskies

The No. 11/9 Michigan State Spartans are on the road for the first time this season today to take on the Washington Huskies. If walking around Seattle yesterday was any indication, fans watching on tv should expect a good chunk of the crowd to be in green and white gear at the game for this one, though!
24 hours Round 3 #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/EIRSA0Jd10— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 16, 2022
Go Green!
TOC Football Content Review:
- How to watch: No. 11/9 Michigan State at Washington Huskies
- Game Preview: Washington Huskies vs. Michigan State
- Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Washington
- TOC Staff Picks: Washington Huskies
- The 3-2-1 Preview: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats and 1 best bet vs. UW
- Get to Know the Opponent: Washington Huskies
- 5 Questions with UW Dawg Pound: How can MSU limit Michael Penix Jr.’s impact?
- Best Player Props for Michigan State vs Washington
- Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Washington (1969)
- Bad Betting Advice: Dog Days
- MSU Football Names Game Captains vs. Washington
- Should Michigan State be concerned about Payton Thorne heading into Washington?
Please keep it clean today! Especially as I am unable to actively monitor due to being in the stands at Husky Stadium for the game.
Touched down @jerseymikes x #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/hNc4lRcJPe— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 16, 2022
Loading comments...