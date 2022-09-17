Game Thread: No. 11/9 Michigan State Spartans at Washington Huskies

The No. 11/9 Michigan State Spartans are on the road for the first time this season today to take on the Washington Huskies. If walking around Seattle yesterday was any indication, fans watching on tv should expect a good chunk of the crowd to be in green and white gear at the game for this one, though!

Go Green!

TOC Football Content Review:

Please keep it clean today! Especially as I am unable to actively monitor due to being in the stands at Husky Stadium for the game.

Go White!

Remember, you can change the default “Newest” comment view to “Oldest” using the “Sort by” option — this will allow for a more traditional game thread view.