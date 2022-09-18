Michigan State falls out of AP Poll top-25, No. 21 in Coaches Poll

Three Big Ten teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 rankings this week. Michigan State fell out of the rankings from No. 11 following its 39-28 loss to Washington. Meanwhile, the Huskies makes a debut in the poll at No. 18. Three other Big Ten teams received votes, including Michigan State.
Full AP Results:
1. Georgia (59 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (3)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. Southern California
8. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. Tennessee
12. North Carolina State
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. Oregon
16. Mississippi
17. Baylor
18. Washington
19. Brigham Young
20. Florida
21. Wake Forest
22. Texas
23. Texas A&M
24. Pittsburgh
25. Miami
Others Receiving Votes:
Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4
USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
The Big Ten features four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 rankings. Michigan State fell 12 spots to No. 21. Two other Big Ten teams are receiving votes, while the East Division once again sports all four of the Big Ten teams ranked.
Full Coaches Poll Results:
1. Georgia (40 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (24)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Oklahoma
7. Southern California
8. Oklahoma State
9. Kentucky
10. Arkansas
11. North Carolina State
12. Tennessee
13. Mississippi
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Wake Forest
17. Baylor
18. Oregon
19. Texas
20. Texas A&M
21. Michigan State
22. Florida
23. Brigham Young
24. Washington
25. Miami
Schools Dropped Out:
No. 25 Pittsburgh
Others Receiving Votes:
Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.
