Michigan State falls out of AP Poll top-25, No. 21 in Coaches Poll

Three Big Ten teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top-25 rankings this week. Michigan State fell out of the rankings from No. 11 following its 39-28 loss to Washington. Meanwhile, the Huskies makes a debut in the poll at No. 18. Three other Big Ten teams received votes, including Michigan State.

Full AP Results:

1. Georgia (59 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (3)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Southern California

8. Kentucky

9. Oklahoma State

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. North Carolina State

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi

17. Baylor

18. Washington

19. Brigham Young

20. Florida

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Texas A&M

24. Pittsburgh

25. Miami

Others Receiving Votes:

Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Big Ten features four teams in the Coaches Poll top-25 rankings. Michigan State fell 12 spots to No. 21. Two other Big Ten teams are receiving votes, while the East Division once again sports all four of the Big Ten teams ranked.

Full Coaches Poll Results:

1. Georgia (40 first-place votes)

2. Alabama (24)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Southern California

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. North Carolina State

12. Tennessee

13. Mississippi

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Wake Forest

17. Baylor

18. Oregon

19. Texas

20. Texas A&M

21. Michigan State

22. Florida

23. Brigham Young

24. Washington

25. Miami

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes:

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.