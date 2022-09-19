Michigan State football game time announced for October road matchup against Maryland

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Big Ten road matchup against Maryland has officially been announced.

Game time announcement for our trip to College Park



Oct. 1

3:30 PM

@FS1 pic.twitter.com/cUhUm2Utr4 — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 19, 2022

The Week Five matchup on Oct. 1 will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and air on FS1. Currently, Maryland is 3-0 after three consecutive non-conference wins against Buffalo, Charlotte and SMU.

Michigan State is coming off of a 39-28 loss against Washington. MSU dropped out of the Associated Press Poll following the loss, although the program received 91 votes behind No. 25 Miami and remains ranked in the Coaches Poll (No. 21). This week, the Spartans will face unranked Minnesota. Meanwhile, Maryland is facing No. 4 Michigan.

Michigan State dropping from the Associated Press Poll means it is first time that the Spartans are unranked since playing Miami in 2021. That win elevated Michigan State into the AP rankings for the first time since losing to Ohio State during Week Five of 2019. That loss dropped MSU from the polls and sparked a five-game losing streak to four ranked Big Ten teams.

This weekend’s home game against Minnesota is the first Big Ten matchup for both teams. Minnesota is 3-0 and is fresh off of a 49-7 rout of Colorado. The game will air on Big Ten Network.