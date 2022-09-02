Western Michigan versus Michigan State moved to ESPN2

The Western Michigan Broncos visit East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans in Spartan Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

There has been a change to the television network broadcasting the game, however, as the contest will now air on ESPN2 instead of ESPN.

ESPN will instead air the U.S. Open third-round tennis matchup between Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanovic at 7 p.m. on Friday night, bumping the Spartans and Broncos to ESPN2.

MSU-WMU will air on ESPN2 tomorrow at 7 p.m. Serena Williams’ match at the US Open takes the slot on ESPN. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) September 1, 2022

Michigan State football also now lists ESPN2 as the official channel for the game in its “Game Day” tweet.

For fans attending tonight’s season opener, remember to “Stripe The Stadium.” Those who are sitting in even sections are expected to wear green, while those who are sitting in odd sections and in the student section are expected to wear white.

Opportunity #1



️ The Woodshed

7 PM

ESPN2

⚪️ Stripe the Stadium pic.twitter.com/kBLv3Q97km — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 2, 2022

In 2021, Michigan State also opened the season on a Friday night, as the Spartans took on the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois. That game aired on ESPN and drew 2.1 million viewers. Meanwhile, Williams’ second-round U.S. Open matchup against Anna Kontaveit on Wednesday had 3.6 million viewers.