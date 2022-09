On this episode Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-29) Michigan State vs. Washington Recap: We’ve had enough Penix for one lifetime. Also, let’s not call for Scottie Hazelton’s job....yet.

COMMERCIAL

(29-1:06) Last Week in Review and This Week in Preview because I forgot to do the timestamps!: Terrible News, Bo Nix might be decent (he isn’t). Good news: you aren’t a Nebraska fan.

(1:06-FIN) Minnesota Preview: Tanner Morgan is old.