Michigan State Women’s Soccer: Lauren DeBeau named Big Ten Offensive Player Of the Week

Michigan State women’s soccer senior forward Lauren DeBeau has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Against Illinois on Sunday, DeBeau scored all three of Michigan State’s goals. The Spartans defeated the Fighting Illini 3-0. An even more incredible statistic is that the senior scored all three goals in the span of 11 minutes. It’s the quickest hat-trick in program history.

DeBeau’s hat-trick gives her six goals on the season. She’s also scored in a games against her former program, Central Michigan, as well as Binghamton and Bowling Green. DeBeau transferred to Michigan State in 2021.

Michigan State’s Sunday victory was its first in conference play. It was also the first conference game of the season. The Spartans stand at 6-1-2 overall through the first nine games of the season. In fact, the only game MSU lost was against No. 11 Arkansas.

There are two games on the schedule for Michigan State this week. First, the Spartans face Iowa on Thursday (Sept. 22) at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday (Sept. 25), the women’s squad will face Purdue for Camper Appreciation Day. Both games are at home and will stream on BTN+.