Michigan State hockey utilizes alum connection at Chilliwack to gain commitment from A.J. Lacroix

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has scored another commitment, this time from ‘05 forward A.J. Lacroix.

Lacroix is currently playing for the Chilliwack Chiefs in the British Columbia Hockey League where his head coach is Michigan State alum Brian Maloney. As a 16-year-old last season, Lacroix had 21 goals and 19 assists in 53 games. He also had five points in the playoffs.

The now 17-year-old was born in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and grew up in Livingston, New Jersey. He’s on track to join Michigan State for the 2023-2024 season.

Michigan State will begin its season on Oct. 7 with a home game against Bowling Green. The Spartans have been hot on the recruiting trail by making major splashes in the preseason. Fans are generally optimistic as MSU will enter this season with a new head coach in Adam Nightingale, new staff and a mostly new roster.

Additionally, a major renovation at Munn Ice Arena has finally been completed. Fans who wish to see the arena before the regular season can head to the team’s exhibition matchup against the Team USA National Team Development Program on Oct. 1.